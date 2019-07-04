OOPS! Sara Ali Khan's Awkward Picture With Kartik Aaryan Evokes Absurd Reactions

Sara's Pic Evokes Extreme Reactions

@rahulh_97: "Is sara pregnant??"

@aadii_is_here: "Yeh to fir se moti hoti jaa rhi hai😜😜😜"

@bumdumrumo: "is she pregnant ??? 😮"

Thankfully, A Few Netizens Were Smart Enough To Blame The Camera Angle

@sehban_is_lifee: "She is looking fat because of camera angle. Dont create issue pls n stop trolling her. Moti ho v gayi hai toh aap sabko kya problem hai"

@gogobebebi: "There is no problem in gaining some weight , we are all humans so stop commenting in things that are none of out business , even though she still looking fab 😻"

Meanwhile, Sara & Kartik Turn All Mushy For Each Other

Post the wrap of Imtiaz Ali's film, Sara took to Instagram and thanked Kartik for making her so comfortable on the sets. She had written, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

To which Kartik had replied, "And u dont know hw many times i hv read d lines u hv written fr me 😉❤️"

Kartik's Post For Sara

Just like Sara, even Kartik shared a hearttouching post for Sara and wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95. Want to work with you again and again and again."