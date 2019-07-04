OOPS! Sara Ali Khan's Awkward Picture With Kartik Aaryan Evokes Absurd Reactions
Swaying into the hearts of millions of fans, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the latest eye-candies of the B-town. Fans not only love to see them together but are desperately waiting for their first film with each other i.e., Imtiaz Ali's untitled project. The duo recently wrapped up the shooting of their film in Himachal Pradesh and were spotted at the Mumbai aiport.
In the picture, Sara and Kartik can be seen coming out of the airport together and blame the angle of the camera, an ecstatic Sara looks a bit different. But one doesn't even need to think twice to wonder what's wrong with Sara's look as clearly it's the angle but many netizens went on to post comments like 'Is Sara pregnant', leaving us all appalled!
Sara's Pic Evokes Extreme Reactions
@rahulh_97: "Is sara pregnant??"
@aadii_is_here: "Yeh to fir se moti hoti jaa rhi hai😜😜😜"
@bumdumrumo: "is she pregnant ??? 😮"
Thankfully, A Few Netizens Were Smart Enough To Blame The Camera Angle
@sehban_is_lifee: "She is looking fat because of camera angle. Dont create issue pls n stop trolling her. Moti ho v gayi hai toh aap sabko kya problem hai"
@gogobebebi: "There is no problem in gaining some weight , we are all humans so stop commenting in things that are none of out business , even though she still looking fab 😻"
Meanwhile, Sara & Kartik Turn All Mushy For Each Other
Post the wrap of Imtiaz Ali's film, Sara took to Instagram and thanked Kartik for making her so comfortable on the sets. She had written, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee's about you to chai's with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ I'm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."
To which Kartik had replied, "And u dont know hw many times i hv read d lines u hv written fr me 😉❤️"
Kartik's Post For Sara
Just like Sara, even Kartik shared a hearttouching post for Sara and wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95. Want to work with you again and again and again."