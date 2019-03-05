English
    Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Post For Her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Will Give You Major Sibling Goals!

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan's CUTE birthday wish for her Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Ever since Sara Ali Khan made her debut on Instagram last year, the actress makes sure she keeps her fans and followers updated with what's happening in her life. From posting pictures from her film promotion sprees to magazine covers, Sara's Instagram page is an absolute delight.

    As her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan turns a year today, the 'Simmba' actress like a doting sister, penned a special birthday post for her brother.

    Sara's Cute Birthday Post For Ibrahim

    Sara wrote on her Instagram handle, "Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world 🌍👫🎂🍾🎉🎊🎈🎁💝💙🔝 Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly) 🐒🤗."

    Sara-Ibrahim Get Goofy

    In yet another click, Ibrahim is seen lifting up Sara in his arms as she gives some funny expressions.

    Sara Ali Khan Shares A Close Bond With Ibrahim

    Speaking about her bond with Ibrahim, Sara was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "Ibrahim's 18 and we're very close. There's nothing about me he doesn't know while I know just 10 per cent of his life because he can be somewhat shady (chuckles). My mom, Ibrahim and I are a close unit."

    Ibrahim Is A Man Of Few Words

    After watching Sara's debut film, Ibrahim had expressed how proud he felt of her. When the actress was told about this, she said, "He's a guy of extremely few words but strong few words. Hearing from him that I am proud of you and for a sibling like Ibrahim to say that, I mean it was really..."

    Last year, there were speculations about Ibrahim making his Bollywood debut. However, his father Saif Ali Khan had clarified, "I have no idea about Ibrahim but he needs to get through school and college because he is 17 right now. In the universe in which I have grown up, its very important to go to university."

    He had further added, "Ironically, I didn't, which is why its even more important. I just went to school and joined movies right after, but I was very lucky to have gotten away with that. I respect education tremendously and its a protection and a barrier."

