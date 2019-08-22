Sara Ali Khan's Candid Confession: Taimur Has Helped Our Family Bond Like Never Before!

Just two-film old and Sara Ali Khan already enjoys a massive fan-following. Her candour in her interviews has made the audience fall in love with her even more. Apart from her professional life, the actress also keeps grabbing eyeballs for her personal life.

We all know that she shares a great bond with her step-brother Taimur and even keeps dropping some adorable clicks with him on her social media page. In her recent interview with Femina, the actress opened up about her relationship with the little muchkin.

She told the magazine, "Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody's mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before."

Further revealing how she takes various qualities from her father, Saif Ali Khan and mother, Amrita Singh, Sara added, "I would like to believe I have their free spirit and common habits of doing what they feel is right without worrying about external judgements."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the filmmaker's 1995 comedy flick which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020.

