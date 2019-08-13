Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Her Birthday With Varun & Team 'Coolie No 1'; These Pictures Look Fun!

Happy Birthday To Sara

Not one but there were five cakes for the birthday girl! Sara is seen cutting one of them while her mother Amrita Singh, Varun, David Dhawan and others are cheering for here.

So Sweet!

Sara is seen here feeding a piece of cake to producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Sara Seeks Divine Blessings

Later, Sara and her mother visited the Brahma Temple in Bangkok to see blessings. Seen here is the actress cutely hugging her mommy dearest.

Love Is In The Air

Meanwhile, Sara's rumoured boyfriend shared this cozy click and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)."