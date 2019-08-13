English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday With Varun & Team 'Coolie No 1'; These Pictures Look Fun!

    By
    |

    The ravishing Sara Ali Khan turned 24 yesterday. The actress is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' with Varun Dhawan. The comic-caper recently hit the shooting floors in Bangkok, Thailand.

    Sara celebrated her 24th birthday with Varun Dhawan and other team members on the sets of 'Coolie No 1'. Her rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan too flew down to Bangkok and later even shared a candid picture with his 'Princess'.

    Happy Birthday To Sara

    Not one but there were five cakes for the birthday girl! Sara is seen cutting one of them while her mother Amrita Singh, Varun, David Dhawan and others are cheering for her.

    So Sweet!

    Sara is seen here feeding a piece of the cake to producer Jackky Bhagnani.

    Sara Seeks Divine Blessings

    Later, Sara and her mother visited the Brahma Temple in Bangkok to seek blessings. Seen here is the actress cutely hugging her mommy dearest.

    Love Is In The Air

    Meanwhile, Sara's rumoured boyfriend shared this cozy click and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)." (sic)

    'Coolie No 1' has Sara stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes while Varun will be reprising Govinda's role. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

    Coolie No 1 Posters: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Promise An Entertaining Ride!

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue