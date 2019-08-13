Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday With Varun & Team 'Coolie No 1'; These Pictures Look Fun!

The ravishing Sara Ali Khan turned 24 yesterday. The actress is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' with Varun Dhawan. The comic-caper recently hit the shooting floors in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sara celebrated her 24th birthday with Varun Dhawan and other team members on the sets of 'Coolie No 1'. Her rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan too flew down to Bangkok and later even shared a candid picture with his 'Princess'.

Happy Birthday To Sara Not one but there were five cakes for the birthday girl! Sara is seen cutting one of them while her mother Amrita Singh, Varun, David Dhawan and others are cheering for her. So Sweet! Sara is seen here feeding a piece of the cake to producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sara Seeks Divine Blessings Later, Sara and her mother visited the Brahma Temple in Bangkok to seek blessings. Seen here is the actress cutely hugging her mommy dearest. Love Is In The Air Meanwhile, Sara's rumoured boyfriend shared this cozy click and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)." (sic)

'Coolie No 1' has Sara stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes while Varun will be reprising Govinda's role. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

