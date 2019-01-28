Sara Ali Khan CONFIRMS She Was In A Relationship With Veer Pahariya; Did He Break Her Heart?

Sara Reveals She Was Dating Veer Pahariya

For the first time, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that she was dating Veer Pahariya. For those who ain't aware, Veer is Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson.

Sara Opens Up About Veer

Sara was quoted as saying, "He's the only one I have dated. I have had no other boyfriends in my life."

Did Veer Break Her Heart?

To this Sara replied, "He did not break my heart... My heart has not been broken. It is all good, I promise."

Sara & Her Link-Ups

The 'Simmba' actress had confessed having a crush on Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar's show, 'Koffee With Karan.' More recently, she was linked with her 'Kedarnath' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, Sara admitted that she isn't dating anymore but admitted that she finds Kartik Aaryan "exceptionally cute".

Sara Wanted To Pursue Medicine

Recently while speaking at an event, Sara revealed, "When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course."

Sara Was A Nerdy Girl

Describing herself, she said she is "somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York". But the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage, she says she had never felt like that.

"That's when I knew what I knew since I was a child."

When Amrita Singh Used To Confiscate Her Books

She further added, "Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting.

So I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother used to confiscate my books because she would say it's not normal to study so much."