Sara Ali Khan Finds The Rivalry Rumors Between Janhvi Kapoor And Herself FUNNY: Find Out Why!

    Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both star kids who made their debut on the big screen last year, and for this reason, they are often pitted against each other. Janhvi debuted with Dhadak, and Sara started out with Kedarnath, within just a few months of each other. Sara even went on to star in her second film, Simmba, which took the box office by storm.

    While comparisons between the two have been going on non-stop and rumors have been rife that the two are jealous of each other, it is not so, and the two share nothing but love and respect for each other.

    Sara Thinks Janhvi Is Stunning

    In a recent interview with Filmfare, when Sara was asked if she finds Janhvi stunning, she said, "She's stunning as well. This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny. We're both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin."

    The Industry Is Huge And Has A Place For Everyone

    Janhvi and Sara are often pitted against each other in the media. To this she said, "But seriously, the industry is huge and has a place for everyone. You've got to be comfortable in your skin and respect the other's job as well. I respect hers, she respects mine and at the risk of speaking for her, we respect even those people who make those collages. Their money also depends on it. Do it, we don't mind. Some days she'll look better, some days I'll look better. It's all good," she added

    Sara & Janhvi Laugh Off Their Rivalry Rumors

    On Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable, when the topic of the supposed rivalry between Janhvi and Sara came up, Sara put the rumors to rest. She said, ‘At the screening of Kedarnath, she (Janhvi) came and photographers took her pictures and she said to them, "Abhi aapko collage nahin banana padega (now you don't have to make collages)." When Janhvi was asked if Sara's success made her jealous, she said that it only motivated her to do better.

    Janhvi Too Is Not Insecure Within Herself

    According to reports, Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor is upset with Janhvi's PR team that they are not doing a good job projecting and highlighting her image as Sara's PR team are doing. But Janhvi is only concerned with her own growth and not competition. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, when asked if it is difficult to maintain her own public persona, Janhvi said, "I guess, it does. At any given point of time, people are always telling you how they want you to be, or how you should behave. But, to me, what's most important is to ensure I don't lose my fabric and preserve that sense of self."

    Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 22:45 [IST]
