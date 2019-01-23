Sara Ali Khan Finds The Rivalry Rumors Between Janhvi Kapoor And Herself FUNNY: Find Out Why!

Sara Thinks Janhvi Is Stunning

In a recent interview with Filmfare, when Sara was asked if she finds Janhvi stunning, she said, "She's stunning as well. This whole thing (rivalry) about Janhvi and me is so funny. We're both extremely comfortable and confident in our skin."

The Industry Is Huge And Has A Place For Everyone

Janhvi and Sara are often pitted against each other in the media. To this she said, "But seriously, the industry is huge and has a place for everyone. You've got to be comfortable in your skin and respect the other's job as well. I respect hers, she respects mine and at the risk of speaking for her, we respect even those people who make those collages. Their money also depends on it. Do it, we don't mind. Some days she'll look better, some days I'll look better. It's all good," she added

Sara & Janhvi Laugh Off Their Rivalry Rumors

On Rajeev Masand's Newcomers' Roundtable, when the topic of the supposed rivalry between Janhvi and Sara came up, Sara put the rumors to rest. She said, ‘At the screening of Kedarnath, she (Janhvi) came and photographers took her pictures and she said to them, "Abhi aapko collage nahin banana padega (now you don't have to make collages)." When Janhvi was asked if Sara's success made her jealous, she said that it only motivated her to do better.

Janhvi Too Is Not Insecure Within Herself

According to reports, Janhvi's father, producer Boney Kapoor is upset with Janhvi's PR team that they are not doing a good job projecting and highlighting her image as Sara's PR team are doing. But Janhvi is only concerned with her own growth and not competition. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, when asked if it is difficult to maintain her own public persona, Janhvi said, "I guess, it does. At any given point of time, people are always telling you how they want you to be, or how you should behave. But, to me, what's most important is to ensure I don't lose my fabric and preserve that sense of self."