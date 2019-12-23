Sara Ali Khan Has Fries And Pies On Her Mind With Schedule Wrap

Sara Ali Khan who has been stealing the limelight with just her presence in two movies enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress is very active on Instagram and shares her everyday affairs with her fans. She recently showed glimpses of her makeup on and makeup off face. In the caption, she also talked about what does on as soon as she is out of the trailer and off the sets.

While Sara Ali Khan is busy number of lined up projects she tried her best to keep it fresh. In the photo, she can be seen trying to put on mascara herself. She has the iconic mascara expression, with eyes wide and mouth open. She next picture she share in the gallery was while cleaning the makeup off, with a big black eye. She captioned the post with a small poem, I believe in the magic in the eyes 👀 Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, 💁🏻‍♀️ But after pack up it's cleanser and fries 🍟 On a cheat day maybe some pies 🥧 #schedulewrap

Sara has often talked about her weight transformation for the big debut in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared an old picture of herself on social media and has captioned it as, "Throw (back) to when I couldn't be thrown (back) #beautyinblack," she captioned the picture. It post showed Sara next to her her mother, actor Amrita Singh in all-black outfit.

However, Sara's equation with food hasn't changed, she revealed on Koffee With Karan she had PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) which lead her to gain more weight. She told Karan during interaction she lost all the weight while studying at the Columbia University. "It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself,"

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects include Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda classic of the same name directed by David Dhawan. She will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal squeal with Kartik Aaryan, shot earlier this year the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

