Sara Ali Khan Is Pakistan's Sixth-Most Googled Personality!

Sara Ali Khan, the young sensation of Bollywood clearly has a great fan base in both India and the neighbouring country, Pakistan. Interestingly, the recently released Google Year In Search 2019 list proves the same. As per the updates, Sara Ali Khan has found a place in the Google Pakistan's most searched personalities list.

Reportedly, Sara is the sixth-most searched personality in Pakistan, according to recently released Google Year In Search 2019 list. At the same time, the Simmba actress found no place in India's most searched personalities list of 2019. Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF wing commander has found the 9th place in Google Pakistan's most searched personalities list.

India's most Googled personalities list consists of several Bollywood celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranu Mondal, Sidharth Shukla, etc. When it comes to the list of the most Googled films, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has beaten the internationally acclaimed films Avengers: Endgame and Joker and made it to the top.

Sara Ali Khan, who has been considered as one of the finest young talents of contemporary Hindi cinema, had received rave reviews for the performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress also earned immense love from the audiences with her appearances in various interviews and chat shows.

The Simmba actress is currently busy with the shooting of the highly-anticipated upcoming project Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan essays the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie, which is a remake of the Govinda-Karishma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Coolie. No 1 has been slated to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Sara is also teaming up with renowned director Imtiaz Ali for the upcoming love story which has been tentatively titled as Aaj Kal. The movie, which features Kartik Aaryan as the male lead, will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. According to reports, Sara Ali Khan is also roped in to play the female lead opposite South star Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's next.

