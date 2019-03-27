Sara Ali Khan Looks Pretty In Indian Casuals When Snapped At Airport; Aamir Khan Launches A Book

Sara Ali Khan's Pretty Airport Look

Sara Ali Khan is a favourite new comer to Bollywood in the hearts of Indian audiences. Her warm and down to earth personality gets through to people even in pictures. Sara was snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon and she looked very pretty dressed in an Indian casual attire. Sara was wearing a light pink salwar suit teamed with a pair of silver sandals. She recently won the Filmfare award for the Best Debut for her performance in Kedarnath.

Aamir Khan At The Book Launch Of 'Fat-Loss Diet'

Aamir Khan was at the launch of a book ‘Fat-loss Diet' authored by Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar, on Wednesday afternoon. He looked cool in a casual look, wearing a black t-shirt and dark grey pants, accessorized with a hat. Dr. Dhurandhar is the man who helped Aamir's weight loss transformation during the shoot of Dangal.

Tabu In A Classic White With Denim Look At The Airport

The classy Tabu was snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. She sported a chic and casual look wearing an oversized white shirt with ripped jeans, and a pair of blue sandals. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a black handbag. Tabu was last seen in the movie Andhadhun, which was well received by the audiences and critics alike.

Kangana Ranaut Snapped On Sets

Kangana Ranaut was spotted on sets today and she got clicked by the paparazzi. She looked very pretty in a simple black kurta and salwar suit which she teamed with a baby pink dupatta. Kangana accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and flip flops. Kangana will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Shergill and Amyra Dastur.