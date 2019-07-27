English
    ICW 2019: Sara Ali Khan Makes Runway Debut; Kartik Aaryan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Cheer For Her

    By Pti
    |

    Sara Ali Khan made a royal debut on the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 on Friday. The young actor looked elegant and flamboyant at the same time as she walked the ramp with ease for the designers, who were presenting their 'Bonjour Amer' collection at the fashion gala.

    Incidentally, in Sara's spectacular debut in an off-white lehenga, she got cheers from her Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan and brother Ibrahim, who were seated next to each other in the front row.

    "This is my first time on the ramp and I will be a liar if I say I was not nervous. They (designers) were lovely and have given me something lovely to wear. I was very comfortable and had a lot of fun here. Thank you, Shane and Falguni for this wonderful experience. I feel very grateful. I am not nervous anymore," she said at the post-show press conference.

    The 23-year-old actor said it was Falguni who reached out to her for turning showstopper for their collection and it was a perfect opportunity for her to make her ramp debut. Falguni said, "Sara is young, beautiful and peppy. She is the modern Indian bride."

    The designer duo's collection was dedicated to the rich architecture of Jaipur's famed Amer fort and its sublime artwork. They presented a range of bridal outfits, both womenswear and menswear, with the affluent use of hues like Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, Tuscan gold and midnight blue.

    The silhouettes weaved a web of modern eccentricity and the lehengas were juxtaposed with red carpet-worthy gowns, their asymmetrical layers cascading into long, sweeping trails. ICW runs till Sunday, July 28.

