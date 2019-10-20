Sara Ali Khan Makes It Clear That Her Priority Is Acting, Not Stardom

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a roll in her acting career, having made her debut just last year. Audiences have fallen in love with Sara, as she stunned us with her performances in 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba'. Now, she is all geared up to star in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1', and Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal remake. Does Sara feel like she has tasted stardom already? She thinks not.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sara made clear that her priority is acting and not stardom. "I am not chasing stardom. I am chasing acting. My dream is to do different films, play different characters. I don't think this dream will ever be achieved because I want to act till my last breath, which I hope won't happen anytime soon," she said.

When asked if she carries the baggage of being from a film family, she said that if she did, she wouldn't be able to perform. Although everybody knows that she is from a film family, she can neither apologize for it, nor change it. She said that she can only be honest about her work and have fun while doing it.

Sara is excited about the remake of Coolie No 1, the hit 90s comedy movie, in which she will star. Although she did not reveal details about her character, she hopes she can do justice to it, which was played by Karishma Kapoor in the original.

"I cannot say much about my character but yes, there is a modern twist to it. Working with Varun has been a super blast. I cannot believe that I have got the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it," she said.

Coolie No 1 is scheduled for release on May 1, 2020.

