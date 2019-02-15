Sara Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee & Other Celebs Grace CINTAA Act Fest

Sara Looked Pretty In An Indo-Western Outfit At The CINTAA Act Fest

Sara Ali Khan graced the annual CINTAA Act Fest on Friday. She looked beautiful in a colourful ethnic ensemble as she smiled for the cameras.

Sara Has A Conversation With Veteran Actor Vijaya Mehta

Sara Ali Khan sat down and had a conversation with veteran actor and director Vijaya Mehta.

Manoj Bajpayee Goes Casual

Manoj Bajpayee also graced the Cine & Tv Artists Association's Act Fest today. He sported a casual look in a navy blue t-shirt and ripped jeans. Manoj Bajpayee was awarded the Padma Shri this year on Republic Day.

Ronit Roy With His Son Agasthya

Ronit Roy and his son Agasthya Bose Roy attended the Cine & TV Artists Association's Act Fest on Friday. Ronit sported a casual look wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants, and accessorized with a Gucci fanny pack.

Manoj Joshi Graces The Event

Manoj Joshi was also present at the Cine & TV Artists Association's Act Fest. He sported an ethnic look for the event and was dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjamas. The actor will be playing the role of Amit Shah in the biopic movie PM Narendra Modi. The lead role will be played by Vivek Oberoi.

Father Daughter Duo Johnny & Jamie Lever

Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever attended the Cine & TV Artists Association's Act Fest on Friday. Jamie looked classy in a striped shirt and formal black pants at the event.