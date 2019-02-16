Pics! Sara Ali Khan And Mira Rajput Hit The Gym On Saturday Afternoon

Sara Hits The Gym

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness conscious person and is very committed to her fitness regime as she is regularly snapped heading to the gym. On Saturday afternoon, the paparazzi snapped Sara after her gym session. She was wearing a black t-shirt and grey gym shorts, with yellow flip flops. Yesterday, Sara was at the Cine & TV Artists Association's Act Fest which was attended by many other celebs such as Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi and others.

Mira Rajput Snapped After Sweating It Out At The Gym

Mira Rajput was also snapped after sweating it out at the gym on Saturday afternoon. Mira sported a black t-shirt and printed leggings and smiled at the cameras as she was clicked.

Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Pretty In A Maxi Dress

Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped looking lovely in a floral maxi dress. She let her hair loose and headed to dinner, and was all smiles as she clicked by the paps. Jacqueline was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3. She will next be seen in the action film Drive, which is a remake of a Hollywood movie with the same name.

Malvika Raaj's Casual Saturday Look

Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, looked pretty in a casual avatar when she was snapped at a popular club in Juhu by the paps on Saturday afternoon. Wearing a white t-shirt and denim paper bag shorts, Malvika checked all things we consider a casual cool Saturday avatar. Malvika will next be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab.