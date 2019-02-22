Sara Ali Khan Moved Out Of Mother Amrita Singh's House To Stay With Sushant Singh Rajput?

The Rumours Are Rubbish, Says Sara Ali Khan

When asked about the rumours of she moving into Sushant Singh Rajput's house, Sara Ali Khan stated the rumours are rubbish and there's not an iota of truth to it.

I Stay With My Mother & I'm Happy To Be With Her

Sara Ali Khan stated that she loves staying with her mother Amrita Singh and jokingly said that she'll stay with her for a longer time to chew her brains. "It's a false rumour. I stay with my mother and really happy that way. Inshallah I think I am going to continue chewing her brain for many many years," she said to Times Now.

Is The Picture Just A Gimmick?

It is now reported that Sara Ali Khan's recent picture might just be a gimmick to grab attention and she is actually a part of a new advertisement campaign and she didn't mention that in the picture to create curiosity.

The Tale Of Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput

It is reported that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput fell for each other during the shoot of Kedarnath and are head over heels for each other. They were spotted going out for dinner many times and Sara even cut short her Dehradun trip and surprised Sushant at his residence as she arrived with a cake on his birthday.