    Sara Ali Khan On Balancing Work & Personal Life: Don't Be Fake Over Here; The Game Won't Last

    Sara Ali Khan made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, which was followed by the blockbuster 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. For both films, the actress received praises from both, critics and audience alike. With just two films, she has earned a huge fan-following and is hailed as the 'buzz' girl of Bollywood. With her amiable, vibrant and relatable personality, the actress has also become the top choice for all the leading brands.

    Recently in a magazine interview, Sara opened up about how she manages a balance between work and her personal life. Here's what she had to say.

    'Keeping Both The Worlds Different Is Very Important', Says Sara

    In an interview with a leading magazine, when quizzed about how is she able to create a wall that separates her work and personal life, Sara Ali Khan replied, "What I have learned from my parents is that balance is very important. It's very important to keep work aside when you come back home and vice versa. Keeping both the worlds different is very important."

    Be Yourself

    "So whatever you do, just be yourself! Don't be fake over here. The game won't last. If you want to be here, be yourself because whether its the media or a co-actor its the individuality that matters because that is something that will make your mark. Just follow your heart. So just keep doing your thing without being afraid of anyone."

    'Acting Is Where My Heart & Soul Is'

    While speaking to Harper Bazaar magazine, the actress said, "Having studied everything else in the mecca of education, I realized acting is where my heart and soul is. When I'm on camera, I don't remember what I'm doing. I'm truly present, and reacting to what my co-stars are doing. As long as you're aware of the character you are playing, in the hands of a director who has his eyes on you, and have a supportive co-star, there really isn't much for you to do. You just have to really be on set, and react."

    Films Are The Best Part Of Her Life

    "There's nowhere else I'd rather be. You pack me up right now, and where will I go? This is the best part of my day, the best part of my life. I'm privileged, thrilled, and honoured to be able to act. The minute you know what you really want to do, sleep, hunger, or anything else doesn't matter. How lucky I am to be doing what I love."

