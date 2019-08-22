Sara Ali Khan On Being Compared With Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Pandey: I Don’t Get Bothered

In the past one year, we have seen many young actors make their debuts on the big screen. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey are three star kids who entered the industry with a bang, and many took notice of them as promising actors. While the three of them are unique in their own right, and each of them is exploring her own talent and potential, they are constantly compared with each other. Find out what Sara feels about this competition.

Sara was recently on the cover of Femina. When asked how she feels about being constantly pitted against Janhvi and Ananya, she said, "Comparison and competition is part and parcel of our profession. I don't get bothered; there's space for everybody here, and both of us are confident and secure in our respective places. We don't hold anything against each other or the media; we know that it's part of their job to do what they do. We are here to be actors; nothing works more than individualism."

On whether she considers the two actresses her rivals, she said, "I disagree. Whether it's me and Janhvi (Kapoor) or me and Ananya (Panday), we do have more in common with each other than we do with other people. We are young debutantes trying to make it big in a world we have only dreamed about. I am happy, confident, and content with the place I have, and I am sure they are too. I don't think we need to treat each other as rivals, but as friends that we already are. Competition in any field keeps you on your toes; it's a healthy vibe where we can all coexist."

After Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara will next be seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal. She will star opposite Kartik Aaryan, who is rumored to be her boyfriend. Sara is also shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's hit 90s movie, Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

