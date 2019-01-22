Sara Ali Khan DEEPLY Wished Kareena Kapoor To Be Her Stepmom?

Many People Said I Willed Kareena Kapoor Into My Life As A Stepmom!

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan was seen fangirling over Kareena Kapoor and asked the interviewer to say the golden words, "Poo is your stepmother," and the Simmba actress enjoyed hearing it.

Sara Ali Khan's Reaction To It!

When the interviewer said, "Poo is your stepmother," Sara Ali Khan was filled with joy and said, "Can you imagine! Say that again!...Yaa!! I do," with a big laugh.

Did She Really Will It To Happen?

Sara Ali Khan also jokingly said, "People tell me you've willed this to happen. You have been such a die hard Kareena fan that you have willed her into your life and this is what you get."

Sara Ali Khan Had Previously Talked About Attending Her Father Saif's Wedding To Kareena

"My mom dressed me for my father's wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal," she said at an episode in Koffee With Karan and shared the couch with daddy Saif Ali Khan.