Sara Ali Khan On The Cons Of Being A Star Kid: People Wait For Us To Make A Mistake Or Fall

Sara On The Constant Scrutiny

As per an ETimes report, the actress said, "With any form of privilege, there is a setback to it. You are as burdened as you want to be, and you take as much pressure as you want to. I am acutely aware that I come from a film background and, therefore, the scrutiny and attention I receive is more than it would have been otherwise. But I don't look at it as a burden, because if I do, then I won't be able to perform."

Sara Opens Up About Being A Star Kid

She further added, "Star children do get it easy, but it also comes with scrutiny and there are a lot of people who are waiting for a star kid to make a mistake or fall. I am aware of that. But I don't take all that seriously."

If Not An Actor, This Is The Profession Sara Would Have Picked

While speaking to noted TV journalist Barkha Dutt as a part of 'We The Women' summit in Bengaluru, Sara revealed, "If not acting then I would be a lawyer or a politician." The actress further said that she believes it's not too late for that, and added that she can join politics later.

On The Work Front

The actress is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1'. Recently, Sara took to Instagram to post a picture with her co-star Varun Dhawan and captioned it, "Cool and Coolie💁🏻‍♀️🙆🏽‍♂️🧳👜👫🌈."

'Coolie No 1' is slated to release on May 1, 2020.