Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Working With Varun Dhawan In Coolie No 1: 'He’s Crazy'

Sara Ali Khan is making big strides in Bollywood. Having made her debut just last year with Kedarnath, she is already on to her fourth movie. Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1, in which she will star opposite Varun Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is going to be a remake of the 90s hit comedy film of the same name, directed by David Dhawan.

Sara opened up about working with Varun in a recent interview, and said that it is a dream and a blast as Varun is a crazy person. Read on.

Speaking to NDTV Good Times, Sara said, "It is a dream. Varun Dhawan is a crazy person and it is such a blast working with him. He is such a riot of energy.. And specially like in songs, one will see him rehearse, you'll already be scared because it's Varun Dhawan and then, you see him in a take and I'm like 'Oh My God! How am I going to match that level of energy.?"

She added, "But whether it is David sir or Varun, I mean it's so encouraging to work with them. It's really been, touchwood, a blast."

Sara and Varun will be playing the roles that Karishma Kapoor and Govinda played in the original movie. Sara had earlier revealed that her character has a modern twist, and that she hopes she can do justice to Karishma's role.

Coolie No 1 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2020. It is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani.

