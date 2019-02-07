Sara Ali Khan Posing With Her Abba Saif Ali Khan At A Wedding Makes For A Perfect Throwback Thursday

Time Flies & How!

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared this throwback picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Father & Daughter." We must say Sara looked charismatic even back then.

Sara's Reaction When Her Mommy Amrita Would Get Mad At Her

Speaking about her childhood days, Sara recently recalled in an interview that her mother Amrita Singh would call her a ‘moron' whenever she was mad at her. However, instead of getting sad or upset, Sara would end up laughing because she found the word really funny.

Sara Always Wanted To Be An Actress

On Koffee With Karan, Saif had revealed that when Sara was four-years-old, she had accompanied him on a world tour and during a concert in Chicago.

He noticed her on the floor peeping through the curtains and watching Aishwarya Rai Bacchan perform on the stage.

So mesmerized was so by the former beauty queen's act that she looked up to him and said, "This is what I want to do. This is my world, this is where I want to be!"

The Father-Daughter Bonding

Here's one more major throwback picture that is giving us plenty of throwback feels.