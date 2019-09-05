English
    Sara Ali Khan Posts A Throwback Picture With Mum Amrita Singh; Her Caption Is EPIC!

    Sara Ali Khan is loved by her fans for her quirky and outgoing personality. While most stars project an image of themselves, Sara has no fear of being completely herself, even as a budding star. The actress recently posted a throwback photo of herself with mom Amrita Singh. The photo features Sara before she went on her weight loss journey. She wrote the most hilarious caption for it. Check it out.

    Sara Posts Throwback Pic With Her Mum; Her Caption Is EPIC!

    Sara posted this beautiful photo of mother and daughter from a long time ago. Holding back nothing, Sara is tickling everyone's funny bones with a self-deprecating caption. "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown back," she wrote. She added pumpkin, burger, pizza, coke, and doughnut emojis to it. Sara is as real as real can get.

    Her rumoured beau, Kartik Aaryan was one of the first to comment on it. He wrote, "This girl looks a lot like Sara Ali khan." Other user comments were equally hilarious as Sara's caption. One person wrote, "This girl looks like bahut Sara Ali Khan," whereas another wrote, "Yeh Sara nahi... Dher sara hai."

    Before making her big Bollywood debut, Sara made her debut on television with Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 6. She appeared on the show with her father Saif Ali Khan, and talked about suffering PCOD which caused her to gain weight. However, she underwent a stunning transformation before stepping into the industry with her first movie, Kedarnath.

    On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal, in which she will star opposite Kartik. Sara is currently shooting for David Dhawan's directorial, Coolie No. 1, a remake of his 1995 movie of the same name. She will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the film.

    Throw🔙 to when I couldn't be thrown🔙☠️🙌🏻🎃🐷🦍🍔🍕🍩🥤↩️ #beautyinblack

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 1:22 [IST]
