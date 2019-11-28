Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Fan Who Got Too Close: Wins The Internet!

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most-loved actresses of her league. Recently, the Simmba actress has once again won the internet with her reaction to a fan, who tried to get too close. The disturbing video has been circulating on social media platforms from the past few hours.

In the video, the young actress who returned from New York is seen walking out of the Mumbai International Airport. A couple of fans walked up to Sara for a selfie, and the actress obliged. However, the last person who clicked the selfie got too close to the star and even tried to touch her inappropriately. Even though Sara Ali Khan gave him a stare initially, she calmly posed for the selfie later.

Netizens are heaping praises on Sara Ali Khan for her patience and dignified behaviour. The actress, who has already earned a huge fan-following with her excellent performances and witty interviews, has once again won the hearts of the internet audience with her interaction with fans.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy with her highly anticipated upcoming project Coolie No 1, has been enjoying her schedule break in New York with her girl gang. The actress is expected to kickstart the second schedule of the Varun Dhawan starrer, very soon. Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the 1995-released Govinda-Karishma Kapoor starrer of the same name, is expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, International Labour Day.

The Kedarnath actress will also be seen in the upcoming directorial venture of renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The movie, which is reportedly titled 'Aaj Kal', features Sara Ali Khan's rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starring 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal, has been slated to release on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day.

