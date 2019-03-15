English
    Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Undergoing Plastic Surgery In Future Owing To Its Constant Pressure!

    Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, it's an open secret that many actresses in the showbiz have opted to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance their features as there's a lot of pressure on them to look good than acting good! As sad as it sounds, but that's one harsh reality. In the unseen moments of Koffee With Karan Season 6, when Karan asked Sara Ali Khan, if she would ever consider giving in to the pressure of showbiz and opt for plastic surgery, here's what Sara replied!

    Sara On Plastic Surgery

    Sara said, "Can I just say that I feel that you're right when you say there is pressure? But I think that we have to get used to the fact that there is pressure, you know. Because that is the time that we live in now.

    Somewhere down the line, you have to gather the inner strength to stand up to that pressure and be comfortable in your skin."

    Sara Opts Rather To Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin Than Giving In Into The Pressure

    Sara further added, "I don't necessarily mean comfortable in that skin. If you're 96 kgs, please get up and go to the gym.

    But you shouldn't fall prey to this pressure beyond a point. If you're not comfortable and confident in who you are, then there will be 500 people willing to pull you down."

    ‘We All Get Trolled For Being Fat, Fake & Too Original’

    "People try to make you feel insecure, no matter what, especially in the entertainment industry. So you have to yourself say that, 'Look, this is who I am and I am comfortable in my skin.' After that, it really shouldn't matter. We all get trolled for being fat, fake, too original." she concluded.

    Sara On The Work Front

    She was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and the film performed extremely well at the box office. She will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2. The duo has already kick-started the shoot in Delhi.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
