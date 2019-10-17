    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Stole ‘Peppy’ From Her First Friend; Teases Her As She Wishes Happy B’Day

      Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood celebrity who doesn't put on an act, and is completely herself all the time. The Simmba actress recently wished an old friend a happy birthday, and revealed that she stole something from her 22 years ago. She considers that friend to be her first friend ever.

      Sara Reveals She Stole A ‘Peppy’ From Her First Friend

      Sara took to Instagram to share pictures of her 'first friend', and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my first friend Vedika Pinto. I'm so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later, I still laugh at you. Cakey makeup suits you #oldisgold #firstfriend." (sic). We wonder what she is referring to when she says 'peppy'!

      Happiest birthday to my first friend @vedikapinto 💁🏻‍♀️🤷‍♀️👭 I’m so glad I stole your peppy. 🍿🥤🍒 22 years of theft later ⛄️ I still laugh at you 😹 p.s cakey makeup suits you 🍰 #oldisgold #firstfriend

      Sara is on the rise in her Bollywood career, but is as down to earth and real as a celebrity can get. Sara's humility and chill vibes are two qualities that made us all fall in love with her, when she made her first public appearance on Koffee With Karan season 6.

      On the work front, Sara recently wrapped the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's sequel to Love Aaj Kal, in which she will be starring opposite her rumoured beau, Kartik Aaryan. She is currently shooting for the remake of Coolie No 1 by David Dhawan. She will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time, in the movie.

      Thursday, October 17, 2019, 19:06 [IST]
