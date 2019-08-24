Sara Ali Khan Reveals The Weirdest Thing About Her Parents Amrita Singh & Saif Ali Khan!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the few actresses, who won hearts instantly after entering B-town. From the way she greets paparazzi with a 'namastey' to the way she answers every question from media so confidently is worth admiring. With her début, Kedarnath, Sara proved the critics that she's here to stay and she's much more than just a beautiful face.

Not so long, during her movie promotion, Sara had talked about her parents separation and had went on record saying that any combination of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is going to be weird. In her recent tête-à-tête with Femina, when Sara was asked which of weird habits have she picked up from her parents, here's what she revealed..

"When I say my parents are weird, I mean they are unlike other people in their fields; they don't feel the added pressure to adhere to expected notions. This makes them appear different, bindaas, and unique."

"I would like to believe I have their free spirit and common habits of doing what they feel is right without worrying about external judgements. On the less positive side, both of them can be impulsive; I have acquired that trait too," added Sara.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's next untitled project, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her alleged boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan.