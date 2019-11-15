Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Is Skeptical About What The Future Holds For Her!

Sara Ali Khan can be intriguing, exciting, impressive but never dull. It's her commitment to her craft that has propelled the young lady to pave her way for one of B-town's most sought after actors.

With her craft and dedication, Sara has proved that her future is only bound to get brighter. After delivering laud worthy performance and gaining a lot of appreciations, awards, and mastering at the box office, the buzz girl is skeptical as to what the future holds for her.

Expressing the same, Sara shared, "It's scary," she says, "because it might all just go away. I may probably have a flop. I'll be honest with you - I don't think that there will be any amount of success that will be enough. But then, I don't think that success is something that I'm consciously chasing."

Sara feels that no matter what stage her career is, the key to success lies in perseverance and self-belief. She added, "I've had no releases this year but I feel more a part of the industry than I did last year because I've spent a lot more time honing my craft and building my individual brand. I am working on projects, and I am looking forward to them releasing next year,"

Sara has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty varying from brands like sports to jewelry and with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year, Sara is here to stay and her rise is unparalleled.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali 's directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release next year.

