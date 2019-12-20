Sara Ali Khan’s Cutest Birthday Wish For Little Taimur Is One Thing You Cannot Miss Today!

Bollywood's most adored baby Taimur has turned 3 today. Yesterday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a pre-birthday celebration party for their little son. The birthday bash was attended by several B-town stars.

Today morning, Taimur got a special birthday message from his sister Sara Ali Khan. She took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures of Taimur and wrote, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy (sic)".

As we all know, Sara Ali Khan is Saif's daughter from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. The beautiful bond between Sara and Taimur is always admired by B-town fans.

Tim's b-day party was graced by Karan Johar with his son Yash, Karisma Kapoor with her kids Kiaan and Sameira, Babita, Riteish-Genelia with their sons and many others. Little Tim was accompanied by his toddler buddies from B-town. A special Christmas themed birthday cake was cut by him. Taimur greeted the paparazzi buddies with a "hi", after the party.

Sara Ali Khan recently spoke about her little munchkin Taimur in an interview with Femina. She said, "Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody's mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that".

Isn't that really beautiful? Let's all wish baby Taimur, a Happiest Birthday!

