English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sara Ali Khan Might Go CRAZY; Her Dream To Work With Kartik Aaryan Is In ‘Work In Progress’ Mode

    By
    |

    We don't think that we need to mention how madly Sara Ali Khan likes Kartik Aryan as she has mentioned it multiple times during the promotion of Kedarnath and Simmba. And the latest reports suggest that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning to make a film featuring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. There have been speculations that the film will be on the lines of his hit Love Aaj Kal.

    However, ‘Nothing Is Confirmed’ As Of Now.

    When asked about the same, Imtiaz told reporters, "I can't reveal now since we haven't announced anything. We are trying to work it out. There's nothing confirmed now but we are working towards a film. But, can't say anything now."

    Imtiaz Also Also Said That He’s Planning To Start Shooting By This Year

    "As a story idea, it has been with me since a very long time. I've been discussing it. In fact, I find there are reflections in the interviews where I've said things like that.

    I've been saying that and feeling that, perhaps not even as a story but one day I realised there is a story. But I've written it like recently," he said while speaking at the studio launch of JAM8, founded by music composer Pritam.

    Imtiaz Also Said That He Has Written Several Stories Since He Started His Own Production.

    "There were a lot of things in my mind and I have written several stories this time. Since I started my company, I thought I must write them down and realise what is the material that I have, what's good what's not so good.

    "Sometimes in our world, there is so much spoken you don't realise what actually you have with you and what is it you'd like to passionately do. I realised there were quite a few. So I've penned all of them. Let's see what shape they take and when they're made," he added.

    Imtiaz On His Much Ambitious Film Based On Radha-Krishna

    Imtiaz will also make a film on Radha-Krishna but says the project will take time.

    "I'll definitely make it but in my head that's a very big film so it'll take a while to make it properly. The kind of film it is, I want the purity to come through. I'll take time to make the film," he added.

    Read more about: sara ali khan kartik aryan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 23:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue