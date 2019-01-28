English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sara Ali Khan Says Her Mum Amrita Singh Could Get Away With Her Chill Attitude More Than She Can

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh make for a feisty mother daughter duo. Amrita Singh's looks, her bubbliness, her wit and much more has been inherited by Sara. When Sara was asked on an interview in Famously Filmfare, if she gets her easy-breezy attitude from her mum, Amrita, this is what Sara said. Read up!

    Sara Gets Her Bindaas Attitude From Her Mum

    Sara started off by agreeing that she does get the chill attitude from her mum. She said, "Okay, I love you, mom, but you have met her, right? You understand the whole behave yourself filter, Amrita Singh. It is the kind of same problems as Sara. But, Amrita Singh has no filters. Exactly! So what is she going to say to me? For her, it is normal, right? I can say anything and chill. I get it from her."

    Amrita Is Protective Of Sara.

    Amrita Singh is protective of Sara. She said, "The truth be told, the mother in her wakes up very often. Because suddenly with me, there is this, 'You can't do this.' I could have done it, but you can't do it. She also has a point. But she was incredibly cool for her time. To be honest, this is something she tells me very often. One could get away with a lot more back then, then you do now.'"

    Her Mum Used To Get Away With A Lot More Than Sara Can

    Sara went on to say that her mother was luckier because her times were different. "Mom could say something and get away with it because 5 people would laugh about it like twice a year. But now, it will be like, headlines. 'Says wrong thing!' See, I am being so good. I am not even giving an example of what it could be. But again and again, then everywhere there is this 'Says wrong things! Says wrong things!' You don't want that. You don't need that, I feel."

    On Doing A Movie Together

    When asked if she would ever work with Amrita Singh she said, "Arey, arey what fun..! even though I don't think she will work with me. My father might but I don't think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab...because she is mom! So I think it'll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won't do it."

    MOST READ: Karan Johar's Swag Is Unmissable At The Airport; Deepika Padukone Returns From Bangalore

    Read more about: sara ali khan amrita singh
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue