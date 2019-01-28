Sara Ali Khan Says Her Mum Amrita Singh Could Get Away With Her Chill Attitude More Than She Can

Sara Gets Her Bindaas Attitude From Her Mum

Sara started off by agreeing that she does get the chill attitude from her mum. She said, "Okay, I love you, mom, but you have met her, right? You understand the whole behave yourself filter, Amrita Singh. It is the kind of same problems as Sara. But, Amrita Singh has no filters. Exactly! So what is she going to say to me? For her, it is normal, right? I can say anything and chill. I get it from her."

Amrita Is Protective Of Sara.

Amrita Singh is protective of Sara. She said, "The truth be told, the mother in her wakes up very often. Because suddenly with me, there is this, 'You can't do this.' I could have done it, but you can't do it. She also has a point. But she was incredibly cool for her time. To be honest, this is something she tells me very often. One could get away with a lot more back then, then you do now.'"

Her Mum Used To Get Away With A Lot More Than Sara Can

Sara went on to say that her mother was luckier because her times were different. "Mom could say something and get away with it because 5 people would laugh about it like twice a year. But now, it will be like, headlines. 'Says wrong thing!' See, I am being so good. I am not even giving an example of what it could be. But again and again, then everywhere there is this 'Says wrong things! Says wrong things!' You don't want that. You don't need that, I feel."

On Doing A Movie Together

When asked if she would ever work with Amrita Singh she said, "Arey, arey what fun..! even though I don't think she will work with me. My father might but I don't think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab...because she is mom! So I think it'll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won't do it."