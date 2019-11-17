Sara Ali Khan Sets Major Fashion Goals With Her New NYC Pictures!

Sara Ali Khan, the new sensation of Bollywood has always set social media on fire with her gorgeous pictures. Unlike most of her contemporaries, the young actress believes in keeping it simple and being herself when it comes to her fashion choices. She has won millions of hearts with her witty comeback and hilarious one-liners in interviews, which makes her the most-relatable actress of her generation. Now, Sara has been setting major fashion goals with her latest winter outfit.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan had posted a couple of pictures that are clicked during her NYC vacation on her official Instagram page. The gorgeous actress is truly a vision in her hot pink high neck sweater, which is teamed up with dewy makeup, black high-waist baggy pants, black shades, and black boots. The fans have been going gaga over the pictures, which have already taken social media by storm.

Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the NewYork City with her girl gang and enjoying a much-needed break. The actress recently wrapped up the first schedule shoot of her highly anticipated upcoming project Coolie No. 1. Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the much-awaited project, which is a remake of the 1995-released Govinda-Karishma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Coolie No 1, which is directed by the senior film-maker David Dhawan, has been slated to hit the theatres on 1 May 2020, International Labour Day.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actress will be seen opposite her rumoured ex Karthik Aryan in the movie, which is reportedly a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The project is expected to hit the theatres on 14 February 2020, Valentine's Day.