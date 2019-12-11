Sara Ali Khan Shares A Funny Shayari; Calls Herself 'Sasti Rekha'

Recently, Sara Ali Khan left her fans pleasantly surprised when she shared some captivating clicks from her latest photoshoot along with her now famous 'Sara ki shayari'.

In the black-and-white pictures, the 'Kedarnath' actress is seen channeling her inner 'Umrao Jaan' as she is seen gazing into the camera. Her expressive eyes makes our heart flutter.

Along with these beautiful pictures, Sara trolled herself and wrote a goofy caption for them which read, ""In aankhon ki masti, Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti,Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti. She says all this and then voh fasti.#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery."

Sara Ali Khan's hilarious caption left fans in splits. Her 'Coolie No 1' co-star Varun Dhawan commented, "U have a lot of free time."

Meanwhile, the actress recently got nostalgic when she completed one year in Bollywood with her debut film 'Kedarnath'. She shared a behind-the-scene picture and wrote, "I can't believe it's been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku. @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn't have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath."

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy filming David Dhawan's Coolie No 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film of the same name. Besides this movie, she will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' in which Kartik Aaryan plays her love interest.

(Social media posts are not edited)

