    Sara Ali Khan's Special Tribute To Her Parents Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh At IIFA 2019

    Sara Ali Khan is all set to make a debut at IIFA 2019 and the actress says that her performance will be every bit special. Deccan Chronicle quoted Sara as saying, "I will be performing to songs from my own films, but there is something special happening too - I am also going to dance to my mom and dad's dance numbers as well."

    Did Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Just Stir Up Controversy? Netizens Call Out Her Double Standard

    "This IIFA will be my first ever award function and I will also be performing on stage. It makes me feel like I am a part of the film industry now. It's very exciting for me," added Sara.

    While gushing over IIFA, Sara says that she has been watching IIFA since her childhood and she has also travelled with her dad to the various locations. "Last year I went with my father to New Jersey, where IIFA was taking place, but I wasn't able to attend because my dad said I couldn't go if I wasn't invited," said Sara.

    Speaking of how she's managing her rehearsal and shooting for Coolie No. 1, she said, "Since I am also shooting for Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan, I have been unable to get enough time for rehearsals for these dance numbers. But I am managing with whatever time I can steal from my busy schedule."

    "Since we will be performing alongside Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit ma'am, who are both such exuberant dancers, we have to live up to the exceptions of one and all. I am nervous but I have to try and give my best,' said Sara.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 23:05 [IST]
