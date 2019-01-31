Sara Ali Khan Spotted At The Airport; Sunny Leone Travels With Her Adorable Babies

Sara's Casual Airport Look

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Thursday morning. She sported a casual look wearing a black tee, a black zip up hoodie and black sweatpants with pink sneakers. Sara was probably returning from a Masai Mara holiday in Kenya as she had posted a lovely picture of herself and her mum Amrita Singh enjoying a sunset in the national park. Sara deserved the time off after a successful entry into Bollywood with Kedarnath last year, and her second movie Simmba, storming the box office and raking in over Rs. 200 crores.

Sunny Snapped At Airport With Her Cute Twins

Sunny Leone was spotted at the airport travelling with her two adorable baby boys, Noah and Asher Weber. Sunny sported casual dark green co-ordinates whereas the babies looked too cute in onesies. The twins were born to Sunny and her hubby Daniel Weber last year, through surrogacy. The couple had also adopted a baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017, and are now one big happy family.

Farhan Akhtar Spotted

Farhan Akhtar was spotted at Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's office in Bandra on Thursday evening. He sported a casual look in a black tee and a grey beanie. Farhan has been hitting the headlines for his rumored relationship with Shibani Dandekar. Although the two have not outright confirmed the relationship, their social media posts are enough to say it all.

Twinkle Khanna Rocks The Boss Lady Look

Twinkle Khanna was snapped in Juhu on Thursday evening. She was totally rocking the boss lady look in an ethnic printed top teamed with brick orange pants. Twinkle and her hubby Akshay Kumar recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary while holidaying in an undisclosed location.