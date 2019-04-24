Sara Ali Khan To Romance Varun Dhawan In Coolie No 1 Remake

Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the modern version of Coolie No 1, the filmmakers announced today. There were speculations that the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Kedarnath, would be playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the modern adaptation of the hit comedy, turned out to be true.

The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, was directed by Varun's Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Director David Dhawan is returning to helm the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film. "It's official... After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, 'Coolie No 1'. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August," a statement from the makers read.

After Judwaa 2, the film marks the father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan's second collaboration. While Varun's latest release was Kalank and was paired opposite to AliaBhatt, Sara was last seen in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, During a recent interview, Varun Dhawan stated that the remakeof Coolie No 1 will be made with quite a lot of changes and won't have the exact same storyline.

"It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation, while the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original. I have not seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years; so, I am doing it because I loved the screenplay. And being directed by dad is always great. I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up," he said to a leading daily.

(Inputs From PTI)