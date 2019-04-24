English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sara Ali Khan To Romance Varun Dhawan In Coolie No 1 Remake

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan is set to star in the modern version of Coolie No 1, the filmmakers announced today. There were speculations that the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with 2018's Kedarnath, would be playing the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the modern adaptation of the hit comedy, turned out to be true.

    The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, was directed by Varun's Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Director David Dhawan is returning to helm the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film. "It's official... After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, 'Coolie No 1'. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August," a statement from the makers read.

    Varun Dhawan Sara Ali Khan

    After Judwaa 2, the film marks the father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan's second collaboration. While Varun's latest release was Kalank and was paired opposite to AliaBhatt, Sara was last seen in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, During a recent interview, Varun Dhawan stated that the remakeof Coolie No 1 will be made with quite a lot of changes and won't have the exact same storyline.

    "It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation, while the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original. I have not seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years; so, I am doing it because I loved the screenplay. And being directed by dad is always great. I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up," he said to a leading daily.

    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue