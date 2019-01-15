English
    Sara Ali Khan Steps Out Of A Café Glowing In No Makeup Look; Kangana Ranaut’s Boho Airport Look

    Ever since the newbie Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood, she became an instant hit among people for her charm, wit and chill nature. On Tuesday evening, Sara was snapped with stepping out of a café with a no make-up look, but oozing radiance and glow. On the other side of town, Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport channeling her inner hippie. She kept her airport look boho-chic. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her gym looking hot in a baby pink gym look. Shweta Bachchan Nanda too was snapped by the paps today. Check out all their pictures!

    Sara Is Glowing From Within!

    Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped by the paps as she stepped out of a café on Tuesday. Sara looked radiant and fresh in a no make-up look as she walked out wearing a pretty white tunic. Sara has been winning hearts for her wit, charm and chilled out nature ever since she made her first TV appearance on Koffee With Karan 6. She also received praise for her performance in Simmba and Kedarnath.

    Kangana Channels Her Inner Boho At The Airport

    Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport today, channeling her inner hippie. She looked boho chic in a black loose-fitted kurta and a pair of navy blue balloon pants, and black sneakers. She accessorized with a red backpack and a classic round framed sunglasses. Kangana is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Manikarnika and has been super busy with its promotions.

    Janhvi Making Heads Turn With Her Gym Look

    Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted heading to her gym by the paps. Janhvi looked hot in her gym look today, sporting a baby pink t-shirt and matching pink gym tights. Janhvi has been preparing for her next movie which is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, a period drama with a huge star cast.

    Shweta Nanda Bachchan Spotted!

    Shweta Nanda Bachchan too was snapped by the paps today. She sported a casual look wearing a black sweatshirt which reads ‘Misfit' and a pair of blue denims. Shweta will be appearing on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, along with her brother Abhishek Bachchan. From the episode preview, it looks like a totally fun-filled episode, with all three taking comic jabs at each other.

