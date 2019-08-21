English
    Sara Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is My Friend, But More Than That, She’s My Father’s Wife

    In her recent tete-a-tete with Femina, Sara Ali Khan talks about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and says that there is no denying that Bebo is like a friend to her but more than that, she is her father's wife and she makes sure to keep that in her mind. Sara also asserted that she respects Kareena a lot as she's the one, who keeps her father Saif Ali Khan, happy.

    When asked what does her conversation with her included, she said that owing to the fact that both of them belong to the same family and film industry, their chit-chat mostly revolves around the mutual things between them.

    In the same interview, Sara also spoke about working with her 'crush' Kartik Aaryan and said, "Kartik is a talented actor, giving co-actor, and a considerate person; working with him has been a blast. We're both Imtiaz Ali fans, and I can't believe we've been given this opportunity."

    For the unversed, Sara and Kartik will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's next. The project is untitled yet. Apart from Imtiaz's project, Sara will also share screen space with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1.

    "I am a huge David Dhawan fan. When he approached me with this project, I was excited because it is a dream come true to play the role that Karisma Kapoor essayed. Nobody did the commercial heroine, namak masala like her," said Sara.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
