Sara Ali Khan Was A Nerd And Her Mum Amrita Singh Used To Confiscate Her Books

When Sara Got Distracted From Her Dream To Be An Actor

Sara always dreamt of being an actor but she got distracted in between. "Acting has always been a dream, but then I got distracted. Firstly, I was really fat and secondly I was very nerdy, and the combination meant that I shouldn't be acting," she said.

Amrita Saingh Used To Confiscate Sara's Books!

"So, I used to keep studying and there was a time when my mother (actress Amrita Singh) used to confiscate my books because she would say it's not normal to study so much," she said. Lucky for us, she turned out to be an actor!

She Was Really Into Academics

Sara was deeply in love with academics. She said, "When I finished the tenth grade, I was almost convinced that I wanted to do medicine. But the thing is that I have a mild tremor problem and I realised that I can't do surgery. So, I decided to do law and I studied History and Political Science. But then in my last year, I did an acting course."

She Has Thoroughly Enjoyed Studying In Columbia University

Sara added that she is "somebody that till date loves reading and has studied almost every subject and has thoroughly enjoyed it in a university like Columbia and a city like New York."