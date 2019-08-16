English
    Sara Ali Khan Wishes ‘Happiest Birthday Abba’ To Saif Ali Khan!

    By
    |

    The Nawab of Pataudi and Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan rang in his 49th birthday today. His daughter Sara Ali Khan left him a very sweet birthday message on her social media. Sara shared a picture of the 'Baazaar' star with all three of his children - Sara herself, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pic will melt your hearts!

    sara ali khan birthday wish saif ali khan,

    Sara took to her Instagram to share this cute picture of the Pataudi children with their uber cool dad, and captioned it, "Happiest birthday Abba I love you so much." (sic) Sara is donning a pretty ethnic look, wearing an off-white kurta. Saif looks his snazzy self in a casual style, with Ibrahim and Taimur matching their dad with their casual avatars.

    Just before Sara could make her debut on the big screen in Bollywood, she and Saif made their appearance on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. Audiences loved the chill vibe between the father-daughter duo on the show.

    On the professional front, Sara recently wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel, in which she will be starring opposite her rumored beau, Kartik Aaryan. She is now shooting for David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 movie Coolie No. 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

    Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next movie, 'Laal Kaptaan'. The teaser which dropped today has gripped audience and got their curiosity in the movie piqued.

