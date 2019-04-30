Sardar Udham Singh First Look: Vicky Kaushal's Clean-shaven Look Will Pique Your Curiosity!

Vicky Kaushal Nails The First Look

Sharing this still on his Instagram page, Vicky wrote, "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger & anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary...SARDAR UDHAM SINGH.

#SardarUdhamSingh @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @writish1 #ShubenduBhattacharya #RisingSunFilms @sadarudhamfilm."

Why Shoojit Sircar Felt Vicky Was The Right Person To Play Udham

When Shoojit Sircar was quizzed if Vicky was recognized by the locals in St. Petersburg, Russia where they are currently shooting for the film, he told Mumbai Mirror, "He was recognised by the Indians there. The others liked his commitment. (Chuckles) I like that too, along with his dynamism and continued attempts to experiment with different roles like Masaan, a beautiful character and film. There's a burning intensity and anger that I saw in his eyes during our first meeting itself, that convinced me he was the right man to play Udham."

The Director Is Nervous & Emotional About This Film

Sircar further told the tabloid, "I heard the inspiring story when I was just out of college, doing theatre in Delhi. I came to Mumbai with the idea of making a film on it. I didn't have the money or the courage or even a script.

Now, with my writers Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya my friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most dynamic young actors today, and my years of experience, I want to bring this largely unknown revolutionary alive on screen. I'm both nervous and emotional."

On Shooting In Russia

"This is my first period film and it's hard to create that environment and these characters that are a part of our history. The Russians love India... They love Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun da (Chakraborty). If you want something you only sing " Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer."

He further added, "We will be shooting for six-seven months, all through the year during different seasons. The film is scheduled for a 2020 release."