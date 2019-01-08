Satellite Shankar First Look: Sooraj Pancholi Embarks On An Extraordinary Journey!

Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani's Hero opposite Athiya Shetty in 2015. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office. Now, the young lad is back with his next outing titled Satellite Shankar. This morning, the makers have released the first look poster of the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Satellite Shankar revolves around the adventures of a soldier and how he discovers India and in return how the country discovers him.

A source close to Sooraj was earlier quoted as saying. "For Sooraj, this is one of his most special films. To understand the nuances of an army man better, he also spent considerable time with soldiers at actual army camps in places like Amristar, Pathankot and Chitkut."

Speaking about playing an army officer, Sooraj had earlier told a daily, "It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast."

Satellite Shankar marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Megha Akash who is a known face in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "There were a lot of offers in Hindi, but 'Satellite Shankar' is just something special. It's a very different film, and the scale of the film is also so huge."

Directed by Irrfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is slated to release on 5th July, 2019.

