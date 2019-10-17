Satellite Shankar Trailer: Sooraj Pancholi Embarks On An Extraordinary Journey As A Soldier

After making his Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani's 'Hero' in 2015, Sooraj Pancholi is back with his second film titled 'Satellite Shankar'. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Megha Akash, who is quite a popular face down South.

Today, the makers dropped the official trailer of the movie and we must say; it looks quite intriguing. The film revolves around Sooraj's character Shankar who keeps the border lively with his cheerful attitude. Soon, he embarks on an extraordinary journey which unites the nation together.

Sooraj took to his Twitter page to share the sneak-peek and wrote, "#SatelliteShankar Trailer out now." (sic)

Check out the trailer here.

Salman Khan too praised the trailer and wrote on his Twitter page, Mazza aa gaya trailer dekh ke! Chaa gaya hai humara Satellite, @Sooraj9pancholi #SatelliteShankar trailer." (sic)

Speaking about playing a soldier in the film, Sooraj told Mid-day, "I have always wanted to play a soldier in a classic war or an action film. But this is not a war film, it's not an action film, it's a drama. The movie is about the life of every soldier - of what they see and feel in personal life. It's not about a soldier's life at the base camp. It is about a soldier, who is on leave and is going to meet his mother. It's what he faces through the journey while travelling through India. So, it is looking at India from a soldier's point of view.''

Directed by Irfan Kamal and produced by SCIPL and Cine1 Studios, 'Satellite Shankar' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 15, 2019. The film is slated to lock horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

