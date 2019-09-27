English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar's Film Gets A Release Date

    By
    |

    After breaking records last year with his action drama, director Milap Milan Zaveri, is ready to helm the second installment of 'Satyameva Jayate'. This time joining the team is Divya Khosla Kumar, who will star opposite the leading man, John Abraham. 'Satyameva Jayate' that released in 2018, became a mass hit making it Milap and John's second biggest box office success.

    Like the first instalment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also talk about fight against injustice and misuse of power. Post the release of Marjaavaan, Milap will start work on the film.

    satyameva

    Speaking on their fifth film together, Bhushan Kumar said in an official statement, "Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one."

    Nikkhil Advani further added, "After the blockbuster 'Satyameva Jayate', we are very happy and delighted to bring to the audiences Satyameva Jayate 2 with the super-hit teams of Emmay and T-Series."

    Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), 'Satyameva Jayate 2' will release on 2nd Oct 2020.

    Satyameva Jayate Movie Review: John Abraham's Biceps & Crowd-Pleasing Dialogues Do The Talking!

    More JOHN ABRAHAM News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue