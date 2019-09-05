Section 375: Richa Chadha Says Bringing Pay Parity Will Sensitize People To Crimes Against Women

Richa Chadha is all set to feature in a courtroom drama opposite Akshaye Khanna in 'Section 375'. The film is about two lawyers fighting the case of a rape victim, with Richa being the prosecutor and Akshaye being the defender. Richa is confident that this film will play a big role in sensitizing people to crimes against women. She draws a connection and says pay parity between men and women is one of the basic factors inciting violence against women.

Richa told IANS, "The gap is a reality for sure but so is the fact that there are such super woman advocates like Indira Jaising, Pinky Anand, Karuna Nandy, that we are just a step away from taking inspiration from the right people."

She feels things are moving in the right direction with certain government initiatives. "The government is doing their bit in setting up more Mahila courts which takes up crime cases about women and has women judges at the helm. Such initiatives are surely a step in the right direction," she said.

She further explained the idea behind pay parity in legal workforce building a comfortable zone to discuss gender crimes. She said, "The idea is to sensitize one to women crimes and it will only happen with more gender parity within the workforce as far as lawyers and judges are concerned. The survivor will be in a more comfortable spot and thus gender crimes can be approached from a more lived in space," she added.

Apart from Richa and Akshaye, Section 375 also stars Meera Chopra. The film is named after Section 375 in the Indian Penal Code which lays down the legal definition of rape. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it is set to hit theatres on September 13.

