English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Section 375: Richa Chadha Says Bringing Pay Parity Will Sensitize People To Crimes Against Women

    By
    |

    Richa Chadha is all set to feature in a courtroom drama opposite Akshaye Khanna in 'Section 375'. The film is about two lawyers fighting the case of a rape victim, with Richa being the prosecutor and Akshaye being the defender. Richa is confident that this film will play a big role in sensitizing people to crimes against women. She draws a connection and says pay parity between men and women is one of the basic factors inciting violence against women.

    Richa Chadha: Pay Parity Will Sensitize One To Women Crimes

    Richa told IANS, "The gap is a reality for sure but so is the fact that there are such super woman advocates like Indira Jaising, Pinky Anand, Karuna Nandy, that we are just a step away from taking inspiration from the right people."

    She feels things are moving in the right direction with certain government initiatives. "The government is doing their bit in setting up more Mahila courts which takes up crime cases about women and has women judges at the helm. Such initiatives are surely a step in the right direction," she said.

    She further explained the idea behind pay parity in legal workforce building a comfortable zone to discuss gender crimes. She said, "The idea is to sensitize one to women crimes and it will only happen with more gender parity within the workforce as far as lawyers and judges are concerned. The survivor will be in a more comfortable spot and thus gender crimes can be approached from a more lived in space," she added.

    Apart from Richa and Akshaye, Section 375 also stars Meera Chopra. The film is named after Section 375 in the Indian Penal Code which lays down the legal definition of rape. Directed by Ajay Bahl, it is set to hit theatres on September 13.

    MOST READ: The Zoya Factor's Sonam Kapoor Was A Lucky Charm In Red Even As A Kid; Shares Cute Throwback Pic!

    More RICHA CHADHA News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue