See Pictures! Alia Bhatt Stuns In A BEAUTIFUL Lehenga At Cousin Sakshi Bhatt’s Reception

Alia Is A Vision In White!

Alia Bhatt looked utterly gorgeous at her cousin Sakshi's wedding reception. Alia was dressed in a beautiful white lehenga with sequins all over, and a spaghetti sleeved choli. She accessorized with a matching clutch and a pair of golden and pearl chandbali earrings. She had done up her hair in a tight bun. Doesn't she look absolutely amazing?

Shraddha In A Lovely Gown

Shraddha Kapoor arrived for Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's reception sparkling in a green gown with sequin detailing, and bell sleeves. She flaunted her gorgeous tresses by letting it loose.

Dia Mirza & Sahil Sangha Grace The Reception

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha graced the reception of Sakshi Bhatt on Friday night. Dia looked beautiful as always in a black gown with sheer shoulder detailing, while Sahil looked handsome in a grey tux teamed with a white shirt. They posed for the cameras hand in hand at the reception.

Kartik Looked Suave At The Reception

Kartik Aaryan also arrived to wish the happy couple Sakshi and Mazahir at their reception at Taj Lands End on Friday night. Kartik looked dapper in a dark blue suit teamed with a light pink shirt. He flashed his gorgeous smile for the cameras.

Jaccky Bhagnani Looks Cute In A Bow Tie

Jaccky Bhagnani was also present at the wedding reception of Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir on Friday night. Jaccky wore a navy blue suit with a matching bow tie for the occasion.

Dino Morea Poses For The Shutterbugs At The Reception

Dino Morea posed for the cameras at Sakshi Bhatt's reception on Friday. He looked handsome as always in a black suit with a red pocket square.